THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A 17-year-old boy was found laying in the middle of South Main Street in Thomaston on Sunday night, police said.
The teen, whom police did not identify, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he later succumbed to those injuries.
No foul play was suspected.
Police in Thomaston closed part of South Main Street around 11 p.m. on Sunday following the discovery.
The road, also known as Route 254, was shut down between Walgreen's and McMahon Drive.
Neighbors were stunned.
"It’s crazy because my kids live in this town and you know, things like that really don’t happen around here," said Tim Tardy of Waterbury.
"I couldn’t believe it when I heard it," said Ken Julian of Thomaston.
Investigators said they searched down on the surface of the road and used a fire department ladder truck to get a view from above. They were looking for evidence.
Officials said that part of South Main Street reopened around 10 a.m. on Monday.
