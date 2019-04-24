HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Detectives in Hartford are investigating an early-morning homicide that involved a teenage victim.
According to Hartford police, it happened on Albany Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police scheduled a news conference for 9:15 a.m. Stream it here.
They said the victim was a 16-year-old boy who had been shot.
The victim was found inside a crashed vehicle.
Police said he was taken to a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.
