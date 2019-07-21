SALEM, CT (WFSB) - A male in his late teens was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in the water in Gardner Lake in Salem, officials said.
Officials say an ENCON Officer performed CPR on scene until EMS arrived for transport.
The male was transported to Backus Hospital, said DEEP.
A spokesperson with DEEP said there are no further details available at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
