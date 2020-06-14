THE BRONX, NY (WFSB) - A 19-year-old woman from Seymour was killed in a shooting in The Bronx Friday night, police said.
Police say they were called to the area of Shoelace Park at East 226 Street and Bronx Boulevard around 11:01 p.m. for a report of people shot.
Tyanna Johnson, 19, of Seymour, Connecticut was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi where she was pronounced deceased.
Police say three males aged 15, 16, and 24 were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.