WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old girl from Waterbury who was reported missing has been found, according to her family.
Zaria Walker was reported missing on Jan. 31, state police said.
State police described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5'4" tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
A clothing description was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.