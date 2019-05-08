EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A teen was injured after being hit by a car in East Haven on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded o the scene on Main Street near the intersection of Gerrish Avenue and Pardee Place just after 4 p.m.
Witnesses told police the 13-year-old victim ran into traffic from behind two parked cars and was hit by a car traveling east on Main Street.
A portion of Main Street was closed during the investigation, but has since reopened.
The teen male was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and fully cooperated with police.
Police said the driver of the car was determined to not be at fault for the accident, but was issued a misdemeanor summons for lack of proof of insurance.
The teen was not charged.
Police did not release the identity of the teen.
