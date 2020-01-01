KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Two teenagers were caught by a state police K9 unit following an armed home invasion and assault in Killingly.
State police said they were called by residents of a home in Litchfield Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One of the two residents reported that he was shot in the face.
Both residents said two masked men entered the home with what appeared to be a handgun.
An altercation followed.
One of the victims suffered a laceration to his right wrist. The other was shot below his right eye. The injuries came from what turned out to be a pellet gun, according to troopers.
One was treated at the scene while the other required further treatment at a local hospital.
The two suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.
Troopers said they conducted a K9 track and the dog was able to find both suspects inside a nearby home.
State police only identified them as being 15 and 17 years old.
Both juveniles were booked on home invasion, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree burglary, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree robbery, sixth-degree larceny and breach of peace.
Troopers called the investigation "ongoing."
