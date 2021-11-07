TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach.
The teen was found on the sidewalk in front of building #9 at 330 Highland Ave.
He was taken to a local hospital and was in surgery for four hours.
The teen is scheduled to be transferred to another hospital for continued treatment.
Torrington Police arrested David Cruz for the attack.
Cruz was charged with Assault 1st Degree and is being held on a $500,000.00 bond.
