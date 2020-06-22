BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A teen shocked while playing in a train car in Bridgeport, emergency officials said.
Officials said they received a call around 3:20 a.m. from another juvenile who said he was with the teen at the train car by Seaview Avenue.
He ran to a third friend's house to call 911.
Bridgeport police said when they arrived, they found a line of roughly 10 cargo cars parked by Crescent Street.
The injured 16-year-old was found in the second car.
Police reported that the teen appeared to have been standing on top of the train car and came into contact with a hot catenary/transmission line, which shocked him.
They said the teen was burned from head to toe, but was breathing and slightly responsive.
Firefighters were called to rescue the victim.
An ambulance crew brought him to a local hospital, where he was listed as being in "extremely critical condition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.