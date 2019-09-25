HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police on Wednesday morning urged people to avoid the area where a shooting happened.
Officers were called to Hazel Street where the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m.
The victim, who was described as being 17 or 18 years old, was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
The Hartford Police Department's major crimes division is investigating and is looking at city cameras that may have captured what happened.
