BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A teen suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car in Bloomfield on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene on Park Avenue around 4:20 p.m.
A 15-year-old male was found to have suffered scrapes to the head, hands, side and slight bleeding from the ear.
The driver of the car remained on the scene.
According to police, witnesses said the teen ran into the roadway without looking, and the driver attempted to avoid hitting the teen, but was unable to do so.
The teen was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.
No other details were released.
