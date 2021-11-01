HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teen was injured after being shot in Hartford Monday.
Police say they were made of the shooting after being alerted around 3:15 p.m. to a Shot Spotter activation on Zion Street.
Officers did not find anyone at the scene that had been struck by gunfire. However, about a half hour later, police were notified by an area hospital that a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived seeking treatment.
He was listed in stable condition and his injuries are considered non life threatening
Investigators determined that the man had been shot in the area of the 300 block of Zion Street earlier.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department TIP Line at 860-722-8477.
