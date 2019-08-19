HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a motorcycle and scooter crash in Hartford on Monday.
Hartford Police took to Twitter to urge drivers to avoid the area of New Park Avenue and Merrill Street while crews investigate.
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Cicero said the teen is in serious condition.
Crime Scene accident reconstruction team is en route to the scene, said Lt. Cicero.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.