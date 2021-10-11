HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teen was injured after being shot in Hartford Monday afternoon.
It happened around 3 in the area of 1600 Park Street.
Police say the teen, a 16-year-old, was inside a vehicle when she was shot.
The vehicle then fled and crashed into a pole over on Hazel Street.
The teen was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. She is currently listed in stable condition.
