HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 17-year-old has died after a motorcycle collided with a scooter in Hartford last week.
The crash happened on New Park Avenue near Merrill Street around 9:45 p.m. on August 19.
Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Thalles Costa DeLima.
Police said this crash marks the 8th traffic related death so far this year in the city.
No additional details have been released.
