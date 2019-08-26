Hartford motorcycle scooter crash

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a motorcycle and scooter crash in Hartford on Monday. (WFSB)

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 17-year-old has died after a motorcycle collided with a scooter in Hartford last week. 

The crash happened on New Park Avenue near Merrill Street around 9:45 p.m. on August 19. 

Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Thalles Costa DeLima. 

Police said this crash marks the 8th traffic related death so far this year in the city. 

No additional details have been released. 

 

