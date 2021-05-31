HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager has died after being shot over the weekend in Hamden.
Hamden Police Capt. Ronald Smith says it happened around 9 Sunday night along the 200 block of Circular Avenue.
Officers arrived to find that an 18-year-old had been shot.
Police administered medical aid to the victim before he was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4055.
