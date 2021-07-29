MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Shelton teenager was killed in a jet ski collision that happened Tuesday.
It happened around 6:50 p.m. in Long Island Sound, near Cedar Beach in Milford.
Two jet skis were involved in the collision.
Authorities said 18-year-old Matthew Horvath, of Shelton, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital following the crash. He later died.
A private boat helped the injured jet skiers until first responders arrived.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Horvath's family.
