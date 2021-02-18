NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was shot and killed in the area of Grand and Elm Streets in New London.
New London police said they received a call about gunshots being fired around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials arrived and found the 17-year-old male in the road.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The New London County State's Attorney's Office was notified, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police have not released the victim’s identity. They are looking into what led up to the shooting.
They said the shooting does not appear to have been random.
Anyone with information is asked to give New London police a call.
