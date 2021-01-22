WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A deadly shooting led police to rope off two crime scenes in Waterbury on Friday morning.
According to police, they were called to the area of 43 Esther Ave. around 12:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A fight was reported involving people in two vehicles.
The drivers of both vehicles left the scene.
One or both of the drivers later crashed on Adler Street.
A Hyundai was found at that scene. However, what was described as a possible dark-colored SUV was not.
During the investigation, police sad a 17-year-old was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital. He suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died.
Detectives said they located empty cartridge casings in the rear of a home on Ether Avenue and in the road on Adler Street at Poplar Street.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact detectives at 203-574-6941.
Channel 3 has crews at the scenes.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
