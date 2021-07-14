TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) -- A 17-year-old boy from Bridgeport was killed in a one-car crash that happened in Trumbull early Wednesday morning.
The unidentified teen was the driver and only person in the vehicle when he crashed on Old Town Road, between Quarry Road and White Plains Road, around 12:30 a.m.
Police said they tried to give aid to the victim as soon as they arrived on the scene.
Crews transported him to Bridgeport Hospital where he died.
A portion of Old Town Road was closed for several hours for an investigation.
Police said the teen traveled west on the road before hitting a guard rail and bridge abutment near White Plains Road. The vehicle came to rest near Quarry Road.
What caused the victim to crash remains under investigation.
The road reopened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.