ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was killed in weekend morning crash in Rocky Hill.
State police identified the victim as 18-year-old Rae Tillinghast of Glastonbury.
According to troopers, Tillinghast was traveling in the left lane on Interstate 91 south just south of exit 23 just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
They said she lost control of her Honda Civic, veered off the right shoulder, climbed an embankment and struck a tree.
Tillinghast was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.
