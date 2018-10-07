Police are investigating after a 16-year-old lost two fingers after police said the teen was handling a small explosive device in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
Hartford Police Department Lieutenant Paul Cicero said the teen was injured after unknowingly making or manipulating a homemade explosive device on Gray Street just before 6 p.m. Through investigation, police clarified early reports that the teen was making an explosion device.
Police said the teen may not have been involved in the creation of the device.
Hartford Police said the device was no larger than a golf ball and appears to have been created using household products.
The Hartford Police Bomb Squad was called in to assist the investigation.
This story is developing.
