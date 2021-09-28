NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Police said a 16-year-old girl and her newborn baby from New Britain who were reported missing have been found safe.
A missing persons alert was issued for 16-year-old Lexus Miller and Mason Miller, who was just born last month.
The details of where they were found were not released.
Police said the two had missing since Saturday. They were supposedly traveling to New Jersey or Arizona.
Lexus has black hair and brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and teal colored sandals with teal bows and gold studs.
Mason has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Lexus and her child traveled by unknown means, but it was not believed that they were in any danger at this time.
Anyone with information was asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3000.
