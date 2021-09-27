NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Police said 16-year-old and her newborn baby from New Britain have been reported missing.
A missing persons alert was issued for 16-year-old Lexus Miller and Mason Miller, who was just born last month.
Police said the two have been missing since Saturday. They are possibly traveling to New Jersey or Arizona.
Lexus has black hair and brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and teal colored sandals with teal bows and gold studs.
Mason has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said Lexus and her child are traveling by unknown means, but it is not believed that they are in any danger at this time.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3000.
