HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 19-year-old has been charged in the murder of a Hartford teen, who was also a local college football player.

Police have charged Jaquan Graham, who is already incarcerated on firearms charges, with murder.

He’s accused in the death of 18-year-old Makhi Buckly, who was shot and killed on Memorial Day.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Amherst Street.

Hartford Homicide

A homicide investigation is underway on Amherst Street in Hartford.

Buckly was a student at American International College in Springfield and was also the grandson of Hartford community activist, Carl Hardrick.

Two other men face weapons charges in connection to the shooting.

