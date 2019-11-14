Oswald Riera

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man was reported missing in Hartford, but was later reported to be safe.

Police on Thursday issued a missing person's report for Oswald Riera.

He was eventually located in the Town of Berlin, they revealed.

They said he was reported missing by his father on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

His father said Riera was last seen at his home around 5 p.m.

Police described him as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

Hartford police posted a missing person flyer on Twitter.

Anyone with information about Riera's whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

