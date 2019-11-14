HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man was reported missing in Hartford, but was later reported to be safe.
Police on Thursday issued a missing person's report for Oswald Riera.
He was eventually located in the Town of Berlin, they revealed.
They said he was reported missing by his father on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
His father said Riera was last seen at his home around 5 p.m.
Police described him as standing 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds and having brown hair with brown eyes.
He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and glasses.
Hartford police posted a missing person flyer on Twitter.
Have you seen Oswald Riera? If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, please call the Hartford Police at 860-757-4000. pic.twitter.com/JZpigOs8uI— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 14, 2019
Anyone with information about Riera's whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
