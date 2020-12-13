WATERBURY (WFSB) - Waterbury Police are searching for a missing teenager Sunday.
According to police, 14-year-old Keymiah Butler was last seen on Baldwin Street.
The mother of Keymiah went to pick her up at a friend’s house on Baldwin Street and when she arrived Keymiah was not there.
Police said Keymiah left with her boyfriend who may live on Wolcott Street. The mother was not able to locate Keymiah and contacted the police.
Police conducted an extensive search throughout the surrounding neighborhoods, checked numerous locations throughout the city but did not locate her or develop any additional leads.
Keymiah Butler is described as a black female, about 5’2” and weighing 130 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Butler was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, bright yellow Croc shoes and black and white legging pants.
Anyone with information about the location of Butler is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6911
