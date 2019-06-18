NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager who was reported missing on Friday while visiting New Canaan has been found safe, according to police.
New Canaan police said 17-year-old Melissa Cheyenne Davis was reported missing by a family member but was found in New York City.
They said she is a resident of Old Fort, NC and was visiting family members in Connecticut, along with her parents and sibling.
She was last seen on Thursday night at the home where she had been staying.
The New York City Police Department located Davis after being advised by New Canaan police that she could be in its jurisdiction.
Davis has since been reunited with her parents.
No other details were released.
Police said this missing persons case is not connected to the case of missing mom Jennifer Farber Dulos.
