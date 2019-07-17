HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old was rescued from fast-moving water in Hartford Wednesday evening.
Officers were dispatched to Pope Park for the report of a child stuck in flood waters.
A water rescue ensued at a culvert at Pope Park. The culvert is where water drains to the Connecticut River.
"The water can increase in velocity at a moment's notice," said Deputy Chief James York, Hartford Fire Department.
When the downpours came Wednesday afternoon, there was little time for anyone inside the culvert to get to dry ground.
"It wouldn't have taken much. The current was so strong, one false move and he would have been swept away," York said.
Fire officials said the teen held onto concrete pillars and the surge of water propped him up.
"He was sitting with his back to the concrete abutment, but he had to reach side to side to get our ropes," York said.
Police released body camera footage from the rescue, which can be seen here.
The footage shows York and his team of rescuers had to use the highest skill levels for the tactical rescue to get the boy back to solid ground.
"Ropes and rigging were set up, and members worked in very challenging and dangerous conditions to access the victim," York said.
There is no word if the teen was injured during the incident.
Officials say as we enter a dangerously hot stretch, people will go to extreme lengths to stay cool. They do say that the culverts shouldn't be an option.
