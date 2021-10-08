SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A second arrest was made in connection with a stabbing at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

Friday, police said they took the 17-year-old responsible for it into custody.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree assault.

The suspect will be transferred to juvenile detention after a court appearance.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 2 just before 8:20 p.m.

Police said they received a report of a large fight at the festival.

Officers and patrol units were able to stop it.

Later, it was reported that a 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach along Main Street in front of Town Hall. The victim underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.

Eyewitnesses were able to quickly identify the people involved in the fight and took one 17-year-old suspect into custody on second-degree breach of peace charges.

Evidence, including the folding knife believed to be involved in the incident, was recovered.

That lead to the arrest of the second 17-year-old on Friday.

Additional arrests are expected, according to police.