WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A teen waiting for a school bus in Windsor was robbed by a couple of teens in a car, according to police.
Officers said it happened Wednesday morning around 6:40 a.m. on the corner of Philip Henry Circle at Ford Road.
The victim was a 14-year-old student.
Police said a 4 door black sedan pulled up with two people inside. The suspects were described as males around the age of 16.
A passenger exited and approached the teen. The teen was pushed to the ground by the suspect, slapped several times and had his cell phone taken, police said.
Two neighbors saw what was happening and ran to help the victim.
The passenger ran back to the car and the driver fled east on Ford Road toward Windsor Avenue.
The teen was not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police 860-688-5273 extension 512.
