HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teen in Hamden is accused of robbing another teen with a knife.
According to police, it happened near Wakefield Street around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
They said a 14-year-old victim reported being approached by a suspect who demanded his belongings while pointing the knife at him.
The victim's cell phone and headphones were taken.
Moments later, an officer arrested a 16-year-old resident of the Children's Center.
The suspect was found on Waite Street with the stolen items, police said.
The suspect, whom police did not identify because of his age, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree larceny.
He was brought to the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.
