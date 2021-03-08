HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was shot by his father in Hartford on Monday morning.
According to police, they responded to an address in the south end of the city around 5:45 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The wound was described as non-life-threatening.
He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Police said he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police said they learned that the teen was shot by his father. The unidentified man was taken into custody without incident.
The gun that was used was recovered on the scene.
What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.
