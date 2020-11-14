NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting that took place a few blocks away from the Yale University campus.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says it happened on Crown Street near Park Street around 10:10 Friday night.
Yale University Police detectives had responded to the area and notified New Haven Police dispatch after hearing gunfire go off in the area.
Yale personnel in plain clothes were able to determine where the shots had been fired and also located a 29-year-old man on Crown Street with a gun in his hand.
Detectives from Yale detained the alleged shooter until New Haven Police arrived.
As officers were en route to the scene, Yale detectives notified police that a gunshot victim, a 17-year-old male, had gotten into a vehicle and fled the scene.
The teenager was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
Capt. Duff says that, as of Saturday afternoon, the 17-year-old remains in stable condition.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the 29-year-old shot the teenager and New Haven Police seized the firearm the alleged suspect had been holding.
Officers also seized a facsimile firearm, which was later determined to be a BB gun, at the scene.
Police believe that the victim had been holding the BB gun at or around the time he had been shot.
Officials later released the 29-year-old male following a coordinated investigation with Yale Police officers.
This shooting remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
