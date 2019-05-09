NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police in the Elm city are investigating after a teenager was shot Thursday night.
According to police, a 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in a business parking lot on Foxon Boulevard near Quinnipiac Avenue.
The victim was transported by ambulance to to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Police said witnesses are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
