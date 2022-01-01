NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 16-year-old girl was shot in New Haven early in the morning on Jan. 1.
The victim is in stable condition and is at a local hospital.
The shooting took place on Chapel Street, between Temple Street and College Street.
The investigation is on-going.
Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
