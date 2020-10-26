HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old was the victim of a shooting in Hamden on Sunday.
According to police, they were called to the area of Goodrich and Prospect streets around 5 p.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the 16-year-old Hamden resident was shot in the back.
The shooting itself, however, happened on North Sheffield Street.
The victim was treated at the scene by Hamden Fire Rescue. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a “non-life threatening injury.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joseph Liguori of the Hamden Police Department detective division at 203-407-3190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.