ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -- An overnight shooting investigation is underway in Ansonia, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Clarkson Street and Holbrook Place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
There, they said they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot once in the foot.
The victim provided no new information to officers about what happened.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ansonia police at 203-735-1885.
