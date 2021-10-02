SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) A teenager was stabbed at the Apple Harvest Festival Saturday night.
According to Southington police, a 16-year-old male was stabbed shortly before 9 p.m. and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said one person was in custody in connection to the attack.
This is developing story and will be updated with new information as soon as it becomes available.
