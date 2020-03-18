NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating a shooting where a teen was struck by gunfire inside her home.
Officers responded to the area of Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street around 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, a 17-year-old girl told officers she was inside her bedroom when a bullet cam through the wall and struck her.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her arm and was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact New Haven Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.