HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A 14-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a driver in Harwinton Sunday night.
State police identified the victim as Kailey Prenoveau of Harwinton.
Superintendent Howard Thiery said she was a sophomore at Lewis Mills High School.
The incident was first reported around 9:20 p.m.
Troopers said they were sent to an address on Hill Road for a report of a car hitting a pedestrian.
They said a driver of a vehicle that faced north in the southbound lane of Route 222, just north of Hayden Road, was speaking to Prenoveau out of his driver's side window. Prenoveau was standing in the southbound lane shoulder, next to the vehicle.
A second driver who was heading south on Route 222 swerved off the roadway to the right to avoid hitting the first vehicle.
Instead of hitting the first vehicle, the second driver hit Prenoveau.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.
The road was closed for several hours.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage, troopers said.
State police said the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 860-626-7900.
Monday morning, Thiery addressed the teen's death in a letter to the Region 10 school community.
This morning we were notified that Kailey Prenoveau, a sophomore at Lewis Mills, was killed in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident last night. Kailey was a beloved member of our community who attended Harwinton Consolidated School, HarBur Middle School and Lewis S. Mills High School. Her siblings currently attend HBMS and LSM. The Prenoveau family are active members of our school community. Our sincerest thoughts, prayers and support are with the Prevoneau family today and in the days to come.
We will have counseling available for any of our school community members wanting support from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm today and tomorrow in the HarBur/LSM Media Centers. When school opens up on Wednesday we will have counseling available in all of our schools for anyone who may want it. A tragedy like this deeply impacts our community members in a wide variety of ways. Please take care of yourselves, your friends and your family. Please reach out to us at your schools or here in Central Office if there is anything we can do to support you during this difficult time.
