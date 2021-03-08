NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Naugatuck police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Police said on Sunday evening, officers responded to George Street where they found the male teen stabbed.
Naugatuck Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening and the teen is recovering at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
No information about the suspect or circumstances that resulted in the stabbing have been released at this time.
