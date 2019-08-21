BRISTOl, CT (WFSB) – Three people, including a teen, were arrested after leaving a man in critical condition at a Bristol house party.
Police responded to a home on Bartholomew Street at 11 p.m. on Monday for the report of a disturbance in the driveway.
A man was found on the ground suffering from a serious head injury.
The victim, who police are not identifying, was brought to Bristol Hospital then transported to Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said there was a party held at the home earlier in the night.
Three people assaulted the victim, according to police. All three suspects were attending the house party.
As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested in this case.
Police arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, 43-year-old Gabor Cirok of Bristol, 37-year-old Heather Duperry of Bristol, and 27-year-old Dolly Cruz.
The juvenile’s name is not being released.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said they expect additional arrests.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact Bristol police.
When a 16-year old commits a crime that puts a person in critical condition, they should be treated as an adult and identified. Some hard prison time and paying that person's medical bills plus fair compensation will grow them up fast.
