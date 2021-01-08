TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A teenager turned himself in months after a deadly crash in Torrington claimed the lives to two other teenagers.
Dylan Brocar, 17, was charged with two counts of negligent homicide, traveling too fast for conditions, improper turn/movement right, violation of passengers 16 or 17 years old, and violation of restrictions of a motor vehicle operator.
Police said Brocar turned himself in on Friday on an active arrest warrant.
The crash happened on June 9, 2020 just after 2:30 a.m.
RELATED: Community mourns deaths of teens killed in fiery crash
Torrington police said they responded to the area of Town Farm Road on the Litchfield line.
When they arrived, the vehicle was found off the road in a wooded area. It was spotted down an embankment and fully engulfed in flames.
Thomas Graveline of Litchfield and Matthew Rousseau of Northfield, both 16, were killed. Three people survived, but suffered serious injuries.
Brocar was determined to be the driver at the time of the crash and at fault, investigators said.
Police said alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
Brocar posted a $75,000 bond and give a court date of Jan. 11 in Torrington.
Police noticed that 16 and 17 year olds in the State of Connecticut are handled in adult court for the listed motor vehicle violations, per state statute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.