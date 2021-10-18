BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead.
Investigators say it all unfolded back on October 10 at a home on Valley Avenue.
Initial reports suggested that a 16-year-old had been shot and that the wound was self-inflicted.
Police were able to determine through several witness interviews that someone else had fired the gun.
On Monday, the 16-year-old male wanted in connection with the deadly shooting turned himself in to police.
He was charged with manslaughter with a firearm and various firearm-related offenses.
Police are not identifying the teen due to his age.
