COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old driver who had a driver's license for less than 2 months was stopped for driving 84 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The resident state trooper's office in Columbia posted about the incident to its Facebook page.
The unidentified teen was arrested on Tuesday for reckless driving and will lose the license for six months, the trooper reported.
"If you break it down, 84 miles per hour converts to 123.2 feet per second," the office posted to social media. "Average reaction time for a driver is around two seconds. So if something happened on the roadway in front of the driver with in 246.4 feet or 82 yards there would have been nothing they could do to avoid it."
The trooper urged parents to speak with their children and monitor their driving habits.
