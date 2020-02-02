MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Middletown High School student is being commended after jumping in to help when a school crossing guard fell unconscious.
Dylan Sassu, the Middletown High School junior, was headed to wrestling practice when he saw the middle school crossing guard had fallen on the ground at the intersection of Russel Street and Ridge Road.
“I knew something was wrong right away because she was face down on the ground and it didn’t seem like she was moving or conscious. So pulled over my car over here and I jumped right out,” Sassu said.
He jumped right out and right into action. Dylan says she wasn’t breathing well.
“She wasn’t really breathing on her own at first. She was wheezing. So I made sure in through your nose, out through your mouth,” he said.
He called 911 and stayed on scene until an ambulance arrived. While waiting, he asked her questions to make sure she stayed alert.
“Like when is your birthday, does your neck hurt, does your back hurt,” he said.
The route Dylan took to the middle school for wrestling practice that day wasn’t the one he typically takes.
“I actually just went my friend’s house down the street,” Dylan said. “And I usually don’t come up this way but I did just that day.”
He was at the right place at the right time.
Dylan also credits a first aid and CPR training class he took with helping him manage the situation.
“I think it’s so important because I would never expect in a million years that I would have to do it ever,” he said.
Dylan was relieved to learn from the crossing guard’s family she’s doing ok.
Though she has a broken nose and some scraped hands, they’re all hopeful she’ll return to work soon.
“Hopefully she will because I drive by here every day to make sure see if she is here, I definitely want to say hi to her and make sure she’s alright.”
