NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Lifestar is responding to a ski accident at Ski Sundown in New Hartford involving a teenager.
Litchfield County Dispatch said that New Hartford ambulance is also responding for a ski accident.
According to the Ski Sundown manager, a 14-year-old girl was involved in the accident.
The manager said the girl is expected to recover, but did not provide any additional details about the accident.
No additional details were released.
