NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two teenagers were arrested for a carjacking that started in North Haven and ended in Fairfield.
The teens, ages 16 and 13, took the vehicle from a female victim after she pulled into a gas station on Washington Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
The victim told police three people who had been in a mid-2010s Altima or Maxima approached her. She said one had a handgun and demanded the vehicle.
The victim ran into the store and reported what happened to police.
Both vehicles were spotted getting onto Interstate 91 south.
Police said the victim's vehicle was recovered in Fairfield after it failed to stop for Fairfield police.
The driver tried to get onto the highway and crashed into another vehicle.
Two teens were taken into custody at that point.
They were charged with larceny.
However, police said the robbery and carjacking investigation remains ongoing.
There's no word on the location of the Altima or its driver.
