MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Two teenagers accused in the Shakespeare theater fire are now facing charges in connection to a fire at Silver Sands State Park in Milford.
On Monday, police charged Chris Sakowicz and Vincent Keller, both 18 and of Stratford, with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and larceny.
Police said they are connected to the vandalism and fires that happened on March 24 at Silver Sands State Park, where two metal storage containers caught fire.
An earlier fire that destroyed three buildings under construction at the park on March 19 remains under investigation.
Police said at this time there is no information concerning a connection between the two incidents.
Both Sakowicz and Keller are facing charges, accused of setting fire to the Shakespeare Theatre fire in Stratford.
Another teen is facing charges in the Stratford fire as well.
